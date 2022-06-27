N.Y. Supreme Court strikes down NYC law granting voting rights to non-citizen residents

NEW YORK - The New York state Supreme Court rules that non-citizens can not vote in local elections.

The New York City Council approved the "Our City, Our Vote" bill in December, and it became law in January. The law allowed legal residents, including those with green cards, to vote in municipal elections starting in 2023.

A group of Republican lawmakers filed suit in Staten Island Supreme Court to block the measure, which would have allowed an estimated 800,000 adults to vote for mayor, public advocate, city council and borough presidents.

The law did not allow non-citizens to vote in state or federal elections.

"Today's decision validates those of us who can read the plain English words of our state constitution and state statutes: Noncitizen voting in New York is illegal, and shame on those who thought they could skirt the law for political gain. Opposition to this measure was bipartisan and cut across countless neighborhood and ethnic lines, yet progressives chose to ignore both our constitution and public sentiment in order to suit their aims. I commend the court in recognizing reality and reminding New York's professional protestor class that the rule of law matters," said City Council minority leader Joseph Borelli.