New York City FC and Vancouver play to scoreless draw

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thomas Hasal made four saves for his third career MLS shutout in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

Hasal volleyed Thiago Andrade's volley over the bar in the 89th minute.

Sean Johnson made one save for defending MLS Cup champion New York City.

Both teams are 0-1-1 after opening with shutout losses.

March 5, 2022

