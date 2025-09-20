Watch CBS News
NYCFC defeats Charlotte FC to clinch a playoff spot behind Alonso Martínez's 2 goals

Alonso Martínez scored two penalty-kick goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese made a penalty-kick save as New York City FC beat Charlotte FC 2-0 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

New York City (17-9-5), which won just its second game in eight meetings with Charlotte, extended its overall unbeaten run to three.

Charlotte (17-13-2), which clinched a playoff spot last weekend, had its nine-game winning streak halted. Charlotte tied the post-shootout era record for longest winning streak with a victory last Saturday.

Martínez opened the scoring at Yankee Stadium in the 11th minute with a shot down the middle, with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina diving to his right.

New York City FC v Charlotte FC
Alonso Marti­nez #16 of New York City FC scores his team's first goal of the match against Kristijan Kahlina #1 of Charlotte FC on a penalty kick in the first half at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2025. Vincent Carchietta / Getty Images

Martínez added another in the 58th with a shot into the upper-right corner for his 17th goal of the season.

Freese, who signed a contract extension this week, dove to his right to make a save of Wilfried Zaha spot kick in the 69th. It was Freese's eighth clean sheet of the season.

