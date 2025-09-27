Thiago's 1st goal in MLS helps NYCFC beat Red Bulls 3-2, move into 3rd-place tie with Miami

Thiago Martins — known simply as "Thiago" — scored his first career goal in MLS, Nicolás Fernández and Andrés Perea added a goal apiece and New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night.

NYCFC (17-10-5) has 56 points, tied with Miami for third in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Bulls (12-12-7) have 43 points, two behind ninth-place Chicago — which plays Columbus later Saturday — for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New York has made an MLS-record 15 consecutive playoff appearance, a streak very much in jeopardy with just two regular-season games remaining.

New York City — and U.S. men's national team — goalkeeper Matt Freese left game in 67th minute with an injury. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is to announce his roster next week for a pair of October friendlies.

Thiago put away a rebound from point-blank range to give NYCFC a 3-2 lead in the 65th minute. Perea's header — off a free kick played to the near post by Maxi Moralez — was re-directed by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel and ricocheted off the post before Martins finished into a wide-open net.

Julian Hall, a 17-year-old in his third MLS campaign, scored his first goal of the season in the 23rd and Emil Forsberg scored on a first-touch finish from just inside the penalty box in the 47th minute.

Perea flicked and arcing header, off a ball-in played by Raul Gustavo, from the edge of the 18-yard box the slipped under the crossbar and inside the post to give NYCFC a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute.

Fernández opened the scoring in the second minute with a rolling finish from a few yards left of the penalty spot that slipped inside the back post.

New York City beat the Red Bulls 2-0 at home on May 17.