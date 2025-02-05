Number of NYC youths robbed, assaulted reached 5-year high in 2024, data shows

NEW YORK — The number of people under the age of 18 who were robbed or assaulted in New York City in 2024 reached the highest totals in the last five years, according to new data obtained by CBS News New York.

The number of youths the New York City Police Department arrested for robbery, assault and gun offenses also all went up last year.

It's an issue CBS News New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas has been covering for years.

Latest NYPD numbers reveal crimes involving kids in 2024

Last year, the NYPD investigated 2,400 felony assaults on kids and 4,200 misdemeanor assaults, along with nearly 1,500 robbery victims younger than 18. Those are the highest totals in the last five years.

While felony assaults involving people of all ages also increased last year, the number of youth robbery victims jumped 11% despite a decrease in overall robberies.

The number of kids shot also jumped from 101 in 2023 to 105 last year, which is down from 2022, but still up compared to 64 in 2019.

The NYPD provided the crime data for the last two years, but they did not agree to an interview for this story.

14-year-old says classmate stole his laptop, clothes

Fourteen-year-old Akira Demas' says in December, a classmate punched him in the back of the head and stole his school laptop, along with his shoes and jacket.

"His school computer is gone. We're like, what do you mean today they took everything that you had?" mother Renee Simpson said.

"We've had assignments online, but I can't complete them because I don't have a computer on me. So most times I have to try and see if the teacher has a computer to lend me," Akira said.

Akira told police the classmate robbed him two days in a row as he left school at the Bronxwood Preparatory Academy.

Police say they're still investigating Akira's case and haven't arrested anyone, and he says he still sees his attacker walking the halls at school.

"I've always been on edge because even like one wrong move, like, one day if I think I'm safe walking up the staircases, and they could be there," he said.

The Department of Education deferred to the NYPD when asked about what happened to Akira.

How to address youth violence in NYC

"We have to blame it on the adults," said Andy King, with the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program.

King, an anti-violence activist, is concerned that youth arrests for robberies and assaults in the five boroughs also increased last year.

"When you have a 14-year-old committing a crime against another 14-year-old, when you have a 16-year-old fighting another 16-year-old, what is being taught at home?" he said.

Retired NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O'Connor says he'd like stronger consequences for repeat offenders.

"I'm not saying put kids in jail for 10 to 20 years, but if you stopped a kid after his fourth arrest, imagine how many less victims there would be," he said.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he'd like to see changes to the state's Raise The Age law to better address kids who repeatedly commit violence. That was the youth criminal justice reform legislation passed in 2017.

But the coalition that helped pass Raise The Age says the real solution is investing in marginalized communities.