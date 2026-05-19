Woman plunges to her death down open NYC manhole after stepping out of a car

A New York City woman is dead after plunging into an uncovered manhole.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. Monday night at 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The woman, 56, had just stepped out of a car and fell into the open manhole, police say. Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It's not clear how or why the manhole was uncovered.

A woman died after plunging down an open manhole in Midtown Manhattan moments after stepping out of her car on May 18, 2026. CBS News New York

Video from the scene shows a Mercedes parked on the street. A manhole, now covered and cordoned off, appears to be just a foot or two from the driver's side door.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual's family, and safety remains our top priority," Con Edison said in a statement.

The woman's family visited the scene Tuesday morning, trying to understand how this unthinkable tragedy occurred. They could be seen hugging and consoling each other.

Her daughter-in-law told CBS News New York there were no cones, warning signs, or barriers around the manhole. The daughter-in-law was visibly shaken as she spoke, saying the family is still trying to take in the incident.

City rules require manholes to be covered or clearly blocked off to prevent exactly this kind of tragedy and public hazard. So the big question now is how did this one end up uncovered in one of the busiest areas of New York City?