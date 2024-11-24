Windy weather stays Sunday in NYC, as a Thanksgiving storm possibly approaches

What is the weather today?

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with near-normal temperatures.

This afternoon, however, it will be blustery with gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. Highs will top out in the low 50s, but feeling more like the 40s with the wind.

Tonight, the wind subsides under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 40 in New York City and the 30s in the suburbs.

The week ahead

Thanksgiving week starts Monday with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. At night, clouds will fill in ahead of cold front.

Tuesday morning, there will be a round of showers before the sun returns in the afternoon. With temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 50s, Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week.

Wednesday, things are looking good for holiday travel and the annual balloon inflation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving storm possible

We're tracking a developing storm system on Thanksgiving day, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainly as model spread remains high.

At this point, steady rain is certainly possible, perhaps with some wintry weather farther north and west of New York City.

There's still plenty of time for things to change, so stay tuned throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast!

