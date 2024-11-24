Potential winter storms forecast across U.S. on Thanksgiving week could impact holiday travel

Forecasters around the United States have issued severe weather warnings ahead of another wave of winter storms that could potentially affect travel around the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, parts of the Pacific Northwest and California continued to recover from storm damage and widespread power outages, as they braced for more impact.

In California, where a person was found dead in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters on Saturday, authorities braced for more precipitation while grappling with flooding and small landslides from a previous storm. Thousands in the Pacific Northwest remained without power after multiple days in the dark.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento, California, issued a winter storm warning for the state's Sierra Nevada for Saturday through Tuesday, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts potentially reaching 55 miles per hour. Total snowfall of roughly 4 feet was forecast, with the heaviest accumulations expected Monday and Tuesday.

"A weak low pressure system will continue directing a plume of moisture at the West Coast over the next few days," the Weather Prediction Center said in an advisory Sunday, which was effective through Tuesday. "This will likely result in coastal and low elevation rain, while moderate to heavy snow proliferates across the coastal ranges of Washington, Oregon and California."

The heaviest snow was expected to fall over sections of the Sierra Nevada, forecasters said, noting that areas in the Colorado Rockies would likely see snow showers, too, over the next few days. Another atmospheric river event was forecast to arrive in parts of central California on Tuesday.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow Monday and the East Coast will be the most impacted on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, forecasters said.

CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan said the holiday outlook was still uncertain at the end of last week, but the weather system could bring rain and snow to the northeastern U.S. while causing temperatures to drop across most of the country, outside of the Southeast.

"While models can change in the days ahead, Thanksgiving Day is showing a low-pressure system moving across the East and entering the Northeast by evening hours," Nolan said Friday.

Firefighters walk through floodwaters while responding to a rescue call in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Noah Berger / AP

A low-pressure system is forecast to bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before heading to the Northeast. Areas from Boston to New York could see rain and strong winds, with snowfall possible in parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks. If the system tracks further inland, there could be less snow and more rain in the mountains, forecasters said.

Earlier this week, at least two people died when severe weather struck the Pacific Northwest, bringing powerful wind and rain, closing schools, and causing widespread power outages. The two who died were killed by falling trees in Lynnwood and Bellevue, both in Washington state, officials said. Hundreds of thousands lost power, mostly in the Seattle area, before strong winds moved through Northern California.

Rescue crews in Guerneville, California, recovered a body inside a vehicle bobbing in floodwaters around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Dillion said, noting the deceased was presumed to be a victim of the storm but an autopsy had not yet been conducted.

Santa Rosa, California, saw its wettest three-day period on record with about 12.5 inches of rain by Friday evening, the National Weather Service in the Bay Area reported. Vineyards in nearby Windsor, California, were flooded on Saturday.

Some 80,000 people in the Seattle area were still without electricity after this season's strongest atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows over land. The atmospheric river overwhelmed parts of the Pacific Northwest as well as California, and was the strongest weather event of its kind seen all season.

The storm system hit the area Tuesday. It was considered a "bomb cyclone," which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly. Although the intensity of the atmospheric river peaked later in the week, forecasters had warned that another bout of severe weather was still yet to come.

A vineyard remains flooded after heavy storms Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Windsor, Calif. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

The power came back in the afternoon at Katie Skipper's home in North Bend, about 30 miles east of Seattle, after being out since Tuesday. She was tired from taking cold showers, warming herself with a wood stove and using a generator to run the refrigerator, but Skipper said those inconveniences paled in comparison to the damage other people suffered, such as from fallen trees.

"That's really sad and scary," she said.

Another storm brought rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. The precipitation was expected to help ease drought conditions after an exceptionally dry fall.

"It's not going to be a drought buster, but it's definitely going to help when all this melts," said Bryan Greenblatt, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Binghamton, New York.

Heavy snow fell in northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains. Higher elevations reported up to 17 inches, with lesser accumulations in valley cities including Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Less than 80,000 customers in 10 counties lost power.

Precipitation in West Virginia helped put a dent in the state's worst drought in at least two decades and boosted ski resorts preparing to open their slopes in the weeks ahead.