NYC area expecting rain, wind this week, but will it clear in time for Thanksgiving? Here's the latest.

New York City and the surrounding area have some wet and windy weather in the forecast this week, and many are keeping a close eye on how it will impact the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and holiday travel.

The bottom line: Enjoy today's sunshine, prepare for rain Tuesday and expect a roller coaster of temperatures as we head into the holiday weekend.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Tuesday, with the potential for travel disruptions, especially into the evening.

NYC weather forecast today

If you've been enjoying the crisp fall sunshine, soak it up today — it's the Pick of the Week!

This morning started off chilly, with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. But by this afternoon, seasonal sunshine takes over, and temperatures will climb into the low 50s.

We'll see an increase in clouds tonight, but it will remain dry. Also, things will calm down, so the winds won't be much of a factor.

Rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday

Things get interesting tomorrow, with rain developing in the afternoon. This could disrupt the evening commute, mixed with holiday travel.

As for temperatures, they'll climb into the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday brings a break from steady rain, though skies stay mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Temperatures will be rather mild for this time of the year, with highs around 60°.

We'll be monitoring conditions for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation celebration on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Thanksgiving forecast looking dry but chilly

Then, just in time for Thanksgiving, the chill returns. It will be blustery, and 15+° colder, with highs only in the mid-40s.

So bundle up if you'll be lining the parade route or heading out for the holiday.

And if you're planning to hit the stores for Black Friday deals, brace yourself. Friday will be chilly and windy, with highs in the low 40s, but it will feel like the 30s.

