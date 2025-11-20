Are NYC airports ready for the Thanksgiving travel rush? Here's what an expert says to expect this year.

As the Thanksgiving travel rush gets closer, are the recent airport problems getting any better?

CBS News New York's Tim McNicholas spoke with travel experts to explain passengers' rights and what to expect in the weeks ahead.

Travel demand is soaring as the holidays near -- even with government shutdown horror stories fresh in passengers' minds.

"I lost a lot of time and money and pain," one traveler said earlier this month at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The aviation industry is forecasting a quick comeback, with Delta's CEO saying the airline will be back to normal by Thanksgiving.

"I think we'll be back a lot faster than people think," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS Mornings last week.

FAA still limiting some flights due to staffing

But the challenges that predated the shutdown aren't flying away so fast.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to limit flights at Newark Liberty International Airport, for example, to 68 flights an hour due to air traffic controller staffing challenges. In past years, the FAA says it allowed up to 77 flights an hour at the airport.

Teresa Murray, of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, says people should hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

"We don't necessarily believe that everything will be normal, whatever normal is, here in a week and a half going into Thanksgiving," Murray said.

What to know before you book

President Trump recently rescinded a Biden-era proposal that would have made airlines compensate customers in cash for delays and cancellations. That doesn't change the laws already in place, so customers are still entitled to a full refund if an airline cancels or delays for more than three hours for domestic flights.

Some airlines also offer food vouchers, hotels or flights on other airlines if plans go sideways.

"You should absolutely ask the airline -- ask them nicely -- you know, gosh, I'm going to be stuck overnight, what can you do for me?" said Murray.

A recent report from the research group found a sharp increase in lengthy tarmac delays last year. Murray said that could be, in part, because airlines are trying harder to limit cancellations or delays, which can be costly.

"It would not surprise me at all if we saw a ton of tarmac delays again this holiday season, because they just don't want to give up and go back to the gate," she said.

Her advice? Pack snacks, because it could take longer to reach your turkey than expected.

