First day of spring brings dreary weather to NYC. Tracking rain for the evening rush.

Today is the first day of spring, and New York City is expecting some rainy weather as the equinox arrives.

It's a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening into early Friday morning as we're tracking rain that could be heavy at times.

When it's going to rain today

We've been blessed with some of the best weather in the country, but as you know, all good things come to an end.

Thursday gets off to a damp and dreary start, with low clouds, fog and even some drizzle. Unfortunately, clouds will dominate the remainder of the day, with temperatures only climbing into the 50s — about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Then, tonight, things go downhill, as a cold front sweeps through and briefly drenches the area with moderate to heavy rainfall. This could lead to ponding on roadways and delayed travel during the evening commute.

Spring 2025 off to windy start

The good news is, this system's in and out, with dry weather expected by dawn. Do be mindful though, it will turn gusty overnight, so when you step out the door tomorrow morning, it will only feel like the 30s and 20s.

The winds will keep up tomorrow, but we're in for a better-looking day. Expect highs in the low 50s with wind chills in the 40s.

As for this weekend, there's just a slight chance of showers on Saturday, with brighter skies expected on Sunday.