Thunderstorms expected for Thursday evening commute around Tri-State Area

First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms possible Thursday around Tri-State

Thunderstorms are back in the New York City forecast Thursday, but skies are expected to clear for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we track the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Timing out today's thunderstorm threat

CBS News New York

After a gorgeous start to the day, showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon, starting well north and west of New York City.

The busiest period is expected to be during the afternoon commute, just like on Tuesday, with severe thunderstorms possible.

CBS News New York

The main threats will be downpours and locally damaging winds, which may disrupt work and holiday travel.

Showers and thunderstorms exit early this evening and make way for a clear and quiet overnight.

4th of July forecast

CBS News New York

Your Fourth of July will be simply superb with warm sunshine and less humid conditions. As for the firework shows, they'll go off without a hitch: Clear and warm with temperatures near 80 degrees.

The remainder of the weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.