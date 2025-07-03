NYPD, FDNY ready to keep New Yorkers safe during July 4th fireworks show

How the FDNY and NYPD keep crowds safe during the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency responders in New York City.

CBS News New York's Ali Bauman got a preview of how the FDNY and NYPD are preparing to keep the massive crowds safe.

Drones patrolling NYC skies for Fourth of July

Before the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks light up the skyline Friday, fire and police drones will be in the sky patrolling.

"This is a Herculean task, but we work together with our federal [and] state agencies because this is a huge, huge event," Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said.

Millions are expected to be out watching from Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. Drones will scan up and down the crowds for hours before the first firework even goes off.

"And what are we looking for? The unknown," Daughtry said. "Maybe a medical emergency, maybe somebody put a device down, maybe somebody put a bag down."

Protecting New Yorkers on land and the water

This year, fireworks will ignite from the Brooklyn Bridge itself, as well as from barges in the East River.

"We have our inspectors go up there inspect the bridge. The standpipe was tested within the last week. We'll have an engine placed on each side of the bridge, supplying the standpipe with fire trucks in standby, ready to go up," FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Brian Gorman said.

FDNY and NYPD will be keeping people safe on land and on the water, since boaters come out to watch the show and the river gets tight.

"It's a big dinner cruise night, people out watching the fireworks, and invariably people get hurt," FDNY Chief of Planning Fred Villani said.

NYPD scuba divers will be at the ready to check for suspicious devices under the firework barges.

"Any vessels that don't belong out here will be number one. If something would happen on the barge or a boat that wasn't allowed here, they'll be there quickly to assist people," NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said.