NYC Veterans Day Parade 2024 start time and road closures

NEW YORK — New York City's 105th annual Veterans Day Parade will march through Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

Organizers with the United War Veterans Council say they expect 20,000 participants from across the country, including nearly 300 marching and vehicle units.

This year's grand marshal is Dakota Meyer, a distinguished United States Marine who served in Afghanistan and was awarded the Medal of Honor.

What time does the NYC Veterans Day Parade start?

The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, and is expected to wrap up around 3 p.m.

Although some rain is expected to move through the city overnight Sunday into Monday, it should clear up before sunrise, setting the stage for a mild, breezy parade.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony will take place in Madison Square Park just before 11 a.m.

NYC Veterans Day Parade street closures

The parade will march up Fifth Avenue from East 25th to East 45th Street, and disperse in the area of East/West 45th Street between Sixth and Madison avenues.

The following streets will be closed to traffic for the parade:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Broadway will be closed between Liberty Street and Battery Place for the Veterans Day Festival.

Additionally, the Madison Square Park Conservancy says the gravel and Broadway side entryways to the park will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday, and the Dog Run will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.