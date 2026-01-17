9 hurt as massive Queens tire shop fire spreads to apartments above

The New York City Fire Department spent hours battling a raging fire above a tire shop in Queens early Saturday.

FDNY officials said at least nine people were hurt, including firefighters, children and a pregnant woman, and that the building partially collapsed in the blaze in Ridgewood.

More than 100 FDNY members responded at around 4 a.m. as heavy flames engulfed three floors of the mixed-use building on Flushing Avenue, between Metropolitan Avenue and Woodward Avenue.

Windows on the storefront were completely blown out by the time firefighters got the flames under control.

FDNY Assistant Chief David Sims said firefighters performed what's called an interior attack, but had to switch to an exterior operation due to the heavy flames and a collapse in the rear of the building.

Sims said the stubborn fire was made even more challenging by the burning tires.

"When we do get hydrocarbon fires, which is basically a rubber fire or a fuel fire, we will use foam on it. Foam will aid us in smothering the material. It cuts off the oxygen to the fire, causes a faster extinguishment," the assistant fire chief said.

According to Sims, the fire started in the tire shop and spread to the floors above.

The fire marshal will be on scene to determine the exact cause.

Four firefighters and five of the buildings' tenants suffered minor injuries. All were expected to be OK.

The building manager said two children and a pregnant woman were among the injured.

The American Red Cross said it was assisting about 30 people who were displaced by the fire.