New Yorkers flood Times Square to protest military strikes in Iran

Protests sparked up in New York City and across the country Saturday in response to the military strikes in Iran.

One that started in Times Square saw a massive turnout.

"It's one appalling thing after another"

At its peak Saturday afternoon, the protest ballooned to nearly 1,000 people. Hundreds of demonstrators from all walks of life mobilized just hours after the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran.

Protesters say it was not only unwarranted, but also the last thing the U.S. should be involved in.

"It's one appalling thing after another, but now a war without consulting Congress?" protester Betsy Robinson said.

"I want real help for the Iranians, not bombs," protest organizer Etan Maburakh said.

"It's exhausting every day to wake up and have more and more bad news," one protester said.

"People in Iran have the right to determine for themselves their own future, and it's not up to us to meddle in the affairs of another country's," protest organizer Carla Reyes said.

"This is a distraction"

Demonstrators collectively pushed back against the military action, urging local leaders to take a stand. Many of them are questioning the Trump administration's strategy that is calling for a regime change in Iran.

"This is a distraction," one protester said.

"The Epstein files, continuing inflation," protester Nancy Bolan said.

Protesters marched from Times Square to the West Side, spilling into the streets and shutting down traffic. They made their way to Columbus Circle, hoping their disruption sends out the message that they will not stay silent in time of war.

"There is a broad base of society that is against all these things, whether it's the attacks on Minneapolis from ICE or the attacks today in Iran," protest organizer Mike Chrisemer said.

"They should focus on taking care of people who are in need in the United States and in other places, and not in creating yet another war in the Middle East," Bolan said.

Organizers said this was just the first of what's expected to be several protests happening in the coming days in the New York City area.