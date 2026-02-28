Map shows military strike locations across Iran, including the capital and the site of a major nuclear facility

The U.S. and Israel unleashed a major attack on Iran on Saturday in what President Trump said was designed to wipe out the regime's military capabilities and eliminate the threat of the country creating a nuclear weapon.

A map created by the CBS News data team shows the strike locations across Iran, based on government officials' statements and reporting by CBS News and the Associated Press.

A source involved in the Israeli strikes on Iran told CBS News that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and its president, Masoud Pezeshkian, were among the targets of the first round of strikes. According to The Associated Press, the first strikes of the attack appeared to target Khamenei's home in downtown Tehran. There was no immediate word on whether those attacks had been successful.

Iranian news outlets said that there were also attacks on locations across the country, including in Isfahan, where there is a major nuclear facility, the holy city of Qom, and in Karaj, Kermanshah, Lorestan, and Tabriz.

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was targeting military sites, including missile installations, adding that the attacks would continue "as long as necessary."

The Israel Defense Forces warned "all individuals located inside or near military industrial factories and military infrastructure" that they were "in proximity to weapons and facilities that are dangerous."

The IDF cautioned Iranians to evacuate such areas immediately, "until a new announcement" was issued.

"Your presence in these locations puts your life at risk," the notice read.

The U.S. military used Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, known as TLAMs, to suppress Iranian air defenses, two U.S officials told CBS News. One-way attack drones were also used.