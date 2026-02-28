New York leaders react to U.S., Israel's attack on Iran

Local leaders across New York and New Jersey are reacting to the U.S. and Israel's major military operation in Iran.

President Trump posted a video on Truth Social announcing the strikes, and called on the Iranian people to "take over your government."

The strikes have prompted the NYPD to step up security at key sites across New York City, and has prompted reaction from leaders across New York, New Jersey and all of government.

Congressional leaders call for war powers resolution

"Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon but the American people do not want another endless and costly war in the Middle East when there are so many problems at home," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media. "The administration has not provided Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat. Confronting Iran's malign regional activities, nuclear ambitions, and harsh oppression of the Iranian people demands American strength, resolve, regional coordination, and strategic clarity."

"I came to Congress in opposition to endless wars. Trump's actions today risk exactly that again. Congress should return to session immediately to vote on a war powers resolution. The president lacks the constitutional authority – and in my opinion, the temperament and judgment – to act in such a reckless fashion," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement. "I pray for the safety and well-being of our brave service members and American families in the region. America voted for lower costs, not forever wars."

"Overnight, Donald Trump announced the start of massive and ongoing military operations against Iran. The framers of the United States Constitution gave Congress the sole power to declare war as the branch of government closest to the American people. Iran is a bad actor and must be aggressively confronted for its human rights violations, nuclear ambitions, support of terrorism and the threat it poses to our allies like Israel and Jordan in the region. However, absent exigent circumstances, the Trump administration must seek authorization for the preemptive use of military force that constitutes an act of war," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "Donald Trump failed to seek Congressional authorization prior to striking Iran. Instead, the President's decision to abandon diplomacy and launch a massive military attack has left American troops vulnerable to Iran's retaliatory actions. We pray for the safety of the men and women of the U.S. military as they have been put into harm's way in a dangerous theater of war."

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez blasts "unlawful" and "unnecessary" war

"The American people are once again dragged into a war they did not want by a president who does not care about the long-term consequences of his actions. This war is unlawful. It is unnecessary. And it will be catastrophic," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said in statement. "Just this week, Iran and the United States were negotiating key measures that could have staved off war. The President walked away from these discussions and chose war instead. President Trump flippantly acknowledged the possibility of American casualties, stating 'that often happens in war.' "Mr. President: this was not an inevitability. This is a deliberate choice of aggression when diplomacy and security were within reach. Stop lying to the American people. Violence begets violence. We learned this lesson in Iraq. We learned this lesson in Afghanistan. And we are about to learn it again in Iran. Bombs have yet to create enduring democracies in the region and this will be no different."

"As a senior Member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Select Committee on Intelligence, I have always been consistent that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons capabilities that would threaten the national security of the United States. Iran is the world's largest sponsor of terror and has targeted, killed, and wounded U.S. service members and civilians throughout the Middle East over the past decades including soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division. Additionally, the sick Iran regime controlled by the blood-thirsty ayatollah terrorists have destroyed a nation, continued to pursue nuclear weapons threatening America and all of humanity, slaughtered innocent Iranians, and shed blood across the Middle East including of Americans," Rep. Elise Stefanik said. "I know President Trump has to make some of the most difficult decisions imaginable and there is no decision more serious that military action to protect our national security and American lives. God Bless our brave men and women in uniform. The American people are praying for your safety."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made no immediate remark about the attack itself, instead focusing her statement on stepped up security across the state.

"Following the U.S. military operations in Iran overnight, [New York State Police] are increasing their presence statewide at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites with our local partners. While there are no credible threats at this time, our top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul wrote on social media.

"We pray for the safe return of all our beloved members of the American Armed Forces. Iran's leadership has called for death to America and funds terrorist organizations throughout the world. With an international coalition of American allies with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE finally peace is possible in the Middle East. May God bless our troops," her challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, said in a statement.