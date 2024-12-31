Woman set on fire on NYC subway identified as Debrina Kawam, of New Jersey, police say

Man indicted for murder of woman burned to death on NYC subway

NEW YORK -- The woman who was set on fire and burned to death on a New York City subway car has been identified as Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, New Jersey, police said Tuesday.

Sebastian Zapeta is facing murder charges for allegedly setting the 61-year-old woman on fire while she was sleeping inside a train car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station on Dec. 22 in Brooklyn.

According to the criminal complaint, Zapeta used a shirt to fan the flames. The 33-year-old is charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

"These are significant counts. Murder in the first degree carries the possibility of life without parole. It's the most serious statute in New York state law, and my office is very confident about the evidence in this case and our ability to hold Zapeta accountable for his dastardly deeds," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said when the charges were announced.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office is pushing for additional federal charges in the case.

"Lighting another human being on fire and watching them burn alive reflects a level of evil that cannot be tolerated," the mayor's office said in a statement last week.

Zapeta is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7, when the indictment will be officially unsealed.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said he entered the country illegally from Guatemala in 2018 and was deported, but he reentered sometime afterwards.

