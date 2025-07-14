Watch CBS News
New York City subway stations flood as storm drenches Tri-State Area

Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Flash flooding prompts state of emergency in New Jersey - 8 p.m. special report
Flash flooding prompts state of emergency in New Jersey - 8 p.m. special report 20:02

Flooding is causing problems on multiple New York City subway lines as torrential rain pummels the Tri-State Area, where many are under flash flood warnings Monday night. 

Service on the 1, 2, 3, E, F, M and R lines is impacted, according to MTA.info

Service is suspended on the 1 line in most of Manhattan because of flooding near 96th Steet. Service on the 2 and 3 lines is also halted in Manhattan because of flooding at multiple stations, the MTA says. 

Video from the 28th Street station shows what appears to be a drain overflowing and completely flooding the platform. 

copy-of-youtube-thumbnail-2025-07-14t214353-425.jpg
A drain overflows and floods the platform at the 28th Street subway station in Manhattan during torrential rain on July 14, 2025.  Juan Luis Landaeta

Additionally, E, F, M, and R trains are delayed in both directions because of a signal problem caused by flooding at Queens Plaza. 

Metro-North Railroad service is delayed into and out of Grand Central Terminal because of the region's severe flooding. The Harlem, New Haven and Hudson lines are all impacted. Commuters were being urged to delay travel until train service is restored between Manhattan and the Bronx. 

More photos of Monday's flooding show the storm's impact in Westchester County and New Jersey. 

