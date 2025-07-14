Flash flooding causing damage from New York City-area storms

Photos show severe flooding in the New York City-area from storms that are prompting flash flood warnings across the Tri-State Area tonight.

Heavy rain has been moving through the region Monday, causing flooding in the city's northern suburbs and New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency.

Drivers have been dealing with flooded roads and highways due to the intense rainfall.

Flash flood warnings in effect

Flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of the region until about 10 p.m. The storms were not moving very quickly, which means soaking rain will persist throughout Monday night in parts of the Tri-State Area.

CBS News New York's Lonnie Quinn said the heavy downpours may persist until midnight.

Initial estimates of rainfall hit more than six inches in parts of our area by 8 p.m.

Scotch Plains, New Jersey

Vehicles stalled in floodwaters in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. An ambulance, UPS truck and a bus struggled in the high water. CBS News New York witnessed at least one rescue inside a vehicle after water overtook parts of Main Street.

Flooding in Scotch Plains, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Flooding in Scotch Plains, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

A rescue team used a frontloader to carry people stranded in the floodwaters to safety.

A rescue team used a frontloader to carry people stranded in floodwaters to safety in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Plainfield, New Jersey

A house was partially submerged in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Flooding in Plainfield, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Saw Mill River Parkway

Passengers on a Metro-North train along the Saw Mill River parkway saw cars stalled and partially submerged in the water, which was up to some vehicles' windows.

Eric Feuer captured this view of cars submerged on the Saw Mill River Parkway on July 15, 2025. Eric Feuer

Valhalla, New York

A street turned into a river in Valhalla, New York.

Flooding conditions in Valhalla, N.Y. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Nanuet, New York

A mall parking lot flooded in Nanuet, New York.

Flooding conditions in Nanuet, N.Y. on July 14, 2025. Storm Chaser Anthony Rizzardi

