Watch CBS News
Local News

G train service will be partially shut down throughout the summer. Here's what to expect.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

G trains to get major upgrade during summer shutdown
G trains to get major upgrade during summer shutdown 02:37

NEW YORK - G subway train riders in Brooklyn are in for a challenging summer

The MTA announced major service changes throughout the summer in order to modernize signals. 

The signal system on the Crosstown Line, as the MTA calls it, is original - more than 90 years old.

"This system is now past the end of its useful life," the MTA said.

So they're replacing it with "the latest in communications-based train control technology." 

"A more modern, reliable signal system means more reliable service for the 160,000 riders who take the G each day," the MTA said.

The MTA says it will be partially suspending G train service 24/7 in three phases. They say by shutting service down 24/7, they can complete the upgrade much more quickly than just working on nights and weekends. 

Planned service changes

Phase 1 of the partial shutdown will take place from June 28-July 5. 

  • During that time, there will be no G train service in either direction between Court Square and Nassau Avenue. 
  • G trains will skip Court Square, 21st Street and Greenpoint Avenue. 
  • Free B94 shuttle buses will operate between Court Square and Nassau Avenue making all G train stops. 
  • J/Z trains will make local stops between Myrtle and Marcy Avenues
  • G trains will run between Nassau Avenue and Church Avenue at all times. 

Phase 2 of the partial shutdown will take place from July 5-August 12. 

  • During that time, there will be no G train service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues. 
  • G trains will skip Court Square, 21st street, Greenpoint Avenue, Nassau Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue/Lorimer Street, Broadway, Flushing Avenue and Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues. 
  • Free B98 shuttle buses will operate between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, making all G train stops. 
  • G trains will run between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue at all times. 

Phase 3 of the partial shutdown will take place from August 12-Sept. 3. 

  • During that time, there will be no G train service between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue
  • G trains will skip Classon Avenue, Clinton-Washington Avenues, Fulton Street, Hoyt-Schermerhorn, Bergen Street, Carroll Street, Smith-9th Streets, 4th Avenue-9th Street, 7th Avenue, 15th Street-Prospect Park, Fort Hamilton Parkway and Church Avenue. 
  • F trains will continue to make all F/G stops between Bergen Street and Church Avenues
  • J/Z trains will make local stops between Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue at all times
  • Free B93 shuttle buses will run between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Jay Street-Metrotech, making all G stops. 
  • G trains will run between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues at all times

Head over to the MTA for more information

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 12:22 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.