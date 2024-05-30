G train service will be partially shut down throughout the summer. Here's what to expect.

G trains to get major upgrade during summer shutdown

NEW YORK - G subway train riders in Brooklyn are in for a challenging summer.

The MTA announced major service changes throughout the summer in order to modernize signals.

The signal system on the Crosstown Line, as the MTA calls it, is original - more than 90 years old.

"This system is now past the end of its useful life," the MTA said.

So they're replacing it with "the latest in communications-based train control technology."

"A more modern, reliable signal system means more reliable service for the 160,000 riders who take the G each day," the MTA said.

The MTA says it will be partially suspending G train service 24/7 in three phases. They say by shutting service down 24/7, they can complete the upgrade much more quickly than just working on nights and weekends.

Planned service changes

Phase 1 of the partial shutdown will take place from June 28-July 5.

During that time, there will be no G train service in either direction between Court Square and Nassau Avenue.

G trains will skip Court Square, 21st Street and Greenpoint Avenue.

Free B94 shuttle buses will operate between Court Square and Nassau Avenue making all G train stops.

J/Z trains will make local stops between Myrtle and Marcy Avenues

G trains will run between Nassau Avenue and Church Avenue at all times.

Phase 2 of the partial shutdown will take place from July 5-August 12.

During that time, there will be no G train service between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues.

G trains will skip Court Square, 21st street, Greenpoint Avenue, Nassau Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue/Lorimer Street, Broadway, Flushing Avenue and Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues.

Free B98 shuttle buses will operate between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, making all G train stops.

G trains will run between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue at all times.

Phase 3 of the partial shutdown will take place from August 12-Sept. 3.

During that time, there will be no G train service between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Church Avenue

G trains will skip Classon Avenue, Clinton-Washington Avenues, Fulton Street, Hoyt-Schermerhorn, Bergen Street, Carroll Street, Smith-9th Streets, 4th Avenue-9th Street, 7th Avenue, 15th Street-Prospect Park, Fort Hamilton Parkway and Church Avenue.

F trains will continue to make all F/G stops between Bergen Street and Church Avenues

J/Z trains will make local stops between Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue at all times

Free B93 shuttle buses will run between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Jay Street-Metrotech, making all G stops.

G trains will run between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues at all times

Head over to the MTA for more information.