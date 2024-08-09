Air pollution in NYC subway disproportionately impacts lower-income commuters, study says

NYC subway riders say it's hard to breathe in some stations

NYC subway riders say it's hard to breathe in some stations

NYC subway riders say it's hard to breathe in some stations

NEW YORK - New research by NYU shows how subway air pollution is disproportionately impacting millions of New York City's lower-income commuters.

According to the study, the longer your commute times are, the more likely you're exposed to hazardous air pollutants - a problem that impacts minority and low-income communities.

"It is a concern because the concentrations are very high especially with people who have basis health line issues," researcher and professor at NYU Tandon School of Engineering Masoud Ghandehari said.

The study analyzed tiny particles in the air that you can't even see called particulate matter, or PM 2.5. They say when you inhale it, it goes into your lungs and possibly even the bloodstream, and can cause short and long-term health implications

"They're largely from metal ions within these particles have been linked to cardio vascular disease, respiratory disease, and more recently to neurological disorders," Ghandehari said.

Washington Heights commuters have the highest level of subway pollutant exposure

Researchers say Washington Heights has the highest per capital level of subway pollutant exposure on commuters.

The study used commuting data from the Census and collected data from every subway platform in the city. In in Washington Heights at 181st Street, particulate matter levels collected on the platform were the highest out of every station.

Washington Heights' poverty level is above the city average, and the study says it has "the highest per capita levels of subway pollutant commuting exposure".

"I'm still holding my breath"

If you ask most commuters at the 181st Street station, they'll likely tell you there's an air quality difference when you step onto a subway platform.

"I'm still holding my breath. I hold my breath all the time as soon as I walk in here," commuter Kris Clark said.

"You're inhaling everything that is trapped underground," commuter Tre Plumber said.

"I was wearing my mask pretty much 24/7 on the train and I kind of got away from that, but I should go back to it," commuter Tyrone Reese said.

MTA says the study "has been debunked"

"This recycled 'study' based on years-old 'data' has long since been debunked," MTA spokesperson Tim Minton said in a statement. "Every serious person knows transit is the antidote to climate change, the one reason NYC is the greenest city around, and an engine of equity for people of all communities who need an affordable, safe way to get to jobs, schools and opportunities of every kind."

"This paper was published in one of the leading journals in the world," Ghandehari said. "My goal here is to make life better for people and I would be more than happy to work with MTA, because we have information on specific lines stations location, where the agency can prioritize."