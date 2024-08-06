Thunderstorms, flood watch for NYC area today. Maps show who will get hit hardest.

NEW YORK -- Thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain and flood risks to New York City and the surrounding area Tuesday.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team has issued a Red Alert through Wednesday morning. We'll also be on Yellow Alert later this week as the remnants of Debby reach our area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the NYC area from 2 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

Morning showers move in north of the city before scattered thunderstorms start this afternoon. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and damaging winds that could take down trees and power lines.

New York's south-facing beaches also have a high rip current risk Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The storms will linger overnight, leaving isolated showers tomorrow. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the low 70s.

We turn our attention to Debby on Friday, with storms likely into the weekend.

First Alert Weather maps

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.