NYC spring allergy season arrives early for 2025. Map shows current pollen count around Tri-State Area.

For many people who suffer from allergies in New York City and beyond, the spring 2025 allergy season is striking earlier -- and sticking around longer -- than usual this year.

"Experts are expecting that allergy season is going to last 180 days in the Northeast, that's 20 days longer than we're usually used to," Dr. Nidhi Kumar explained. "This is one of the direct effects of climate change."

Here's why experts say it's a perfect storm for a longer and more severe allergy season.

Just the start of allergy season

With spring now upon us, trees are beginning the process of waking from their several-months-long dormancy period throughout winter. For many people, blooming trees are a welcome sight, but for many others, blossoming buds signal the arrival of dreaded seasonal allergies, as trees disperse tons of pollen into the air.

For the majority of the Tri-State region, peak pollination of trees, also known as "The Pollening," when pollen is visibly everywhere, occurs from early to mid-May. The Jersey Shore, eastern Long Island and the Connecticut coastline tend to see a later peak in tree pollen levels (mid-to-late May), as sea breezes off the chilly waters suppress air temperatures, leading to delayed tree blooming. The highest elevations in our northwestern suburbs are usually the last to see peak pollen levels, usually in late May. The peak pollen period can vary from year to year based on how early temperatures start to warm up. Before, and even after peak pollination periods can be miserable for those who suffer from allergies though. As for grass pollen levels, those tend to last from late May through early August regionwide and don't usually affect as many people as trees do, simply because trees are much bigger and can spread their pollen farther. June is the peak month for grass pollen.

Contrary to popular belief, flowering trees and plants are not the source of the misery associated with spring allergies. Flowering trees, such as dogwood, rely on pollination from bees to reproduce, therefore they do not send pollen far into the air. On the other hand, the vast majority of local trees -- which do produce tiny flowers, just not big or showy enough to be considered "flowering" -- including oaks, rely on wind pollination to reproduce. Because they rely on the wind to reproduce, these trees send massive amounts of pollen into the air to help ensure their particular species survives. In some cases, the pollen can travel hundreds of miles. As a result of this intense pollination, any outdoor surface can become coated in a thick layer of yellowish green.

Pollen levels can fluctuate daily based on weather patterns. For example, a day that features low humidity and windy conditions is the absolute worst for allergy sufferers, as pollen gets spread very efficiently. In contrast, days that feature higher humidity and rain bring pollen levels down. Even if it doesn't actually rain, thicker air associated with higher humidity levels can prevent the pollen from spreading as prolifically. Cooler temperatures also have a quelling effect on pollen levels. On any given day, trees produce the most pollen during the morning hours.

The preceding winter can also affect the amount of tree pollen spread throughout the spring. Winters that are extreme, with lots of snow, ice and wind typically lead to higher amounts of pollen released by trees in the spring. The natural pruning of trees that comes along with stormy winter weather can encourage excess growth of trees once springtime arrives. While after a mild and dry winter, trees don't produce as much pollen. Oaks and pines are among the most copious producing species of trees when it comes to pollen.

NYC spring allergy forecast

Despite a very cold winter, March has been much warmer than normal, and there have been hardly any days below freezing. With temperatures running nearly 4 degrees above normal, many local trees' buds are swelling, and some, especially flowering trees, are on the verge of bursting open. This is about 10-12 days earlier than when buds usually start to swell around here. Even with earlier-than-normal budding this year, it's much later than the last two years when some flowering trees were blooming in late February.

This trend in trees budding and blooming earlier than usual is becoming increasingly more common due to climate change. A warming world means shorter winters and longer growing seasons. Longer growing seasons spell longer periods of pollination, ultimately leading to longer allergy seasons. Pollen levels have already begun to surge and are running at moderate levels. They will only get higher in the coming weeks.

The spring temperature outlook released by NOAA indicates that above average warmth will last for the duration of spring. Given the current and projected trends of warmth, Spring 2025 is likely to see an earlier and longer peak pollination period. Although the winter wasn't extreme, it did feature periods of wetness and lots of wind. These factors may contribute to a rather intense pollen period this year.

Allergy symptoms and treatment

Dr. Kumar says one in four adults in the U.S. suffer from allergies. Symptoms include stuffy nose, sore throat, itchy eyes and fatigue, and they can even take a toll on mental health.

"Experts are also finding that what this high count of pollen does is cause a huge amount of inflammation in the body, as well as the brain. And that can have an effect on our mental and cognitive health," she explained. "When we have that level of inflammation in the body, it disrupts not only important chemicals in the brain but hormones in the brain."

So with allergy season lasting nearly half the year, what are some ways to stay healthy?

Keep windows and doors closed to prevent pollen from coming inside

Shower after being outdoors for long periods of time to rinse pollen off

Stay inside during high pollen count days

Use air conditioning in your house and car

Wear a face mask when outdoors

