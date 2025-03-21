Spring allergies are here for 2025, and this map shows which U.S. cities could be hit hardest

Spring is here — and with it comes allergy season.

Each year, more than 100 million people in the U.S. experience allergies, including seasonal pollen allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released its annual report for 2025, ranking the most challenging U.S. cities for those dealing with seasonal allergies.

The report ranks the top 100 U.S. cities based on pollen levels, over-the-counter allergy medication use and access to allergists.

For three years in a row, Wichita, Kansas, ranks as the most challenging city for pollen allergies. Cities in the South and East are among the hardest hit.

New Orleans, which ranked 34th last year, jumped to second place this year due to a surge in weed pollen, likely from moisture from Hurricane Francine, which made landfall back in September. Also, November 2024 was the warmest on record in Louisiana, and the warmer temperatures extended the growing season.

Several cities that ranked "better than average" were mostly in the Northeast, where pollen typically peaks in the fall season. However, a 2024 drought may have reduced weed pollen levels, according to the report.

Boston was ranked as the least challenging city for allergies, likely due to its low pollen and high number of allergists.

Even though the most challenging cities were concentrated in the southern and eastern parts of the country, the West saw some changes. For example, wet weather in California "increased grass and weed pollen counts in 2024 compared to 2023," according to the report. This caused several cities to jump in rankings.

The increased pollen counts may be "due to an abundance of atmospheric rivers in 2024 that particularly impacted Central and Southern California but brought much of the state to near or above normal precipitation levels," Hannah Jaffee, research director for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, said in an email.

With climate patterns shifting, seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer because of climate change. In some regions, tree, grass or weed pollen is present year-round.

Additionally, warmer temperatures trap heat in urban areas, increasing air pollution and increasing pollen production, according to the report.

Rich Lucas, chief data officer at Pollen Sense, analyzed pollen data correlated with large weather events and found cities showed pollen spikes around the weather.

For example, in Boise, Idaho, tree pollen levels increased significantly in 2023 and 2024. This was likely due to above-average snowfall in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, providing moisture for tree growth and increasing pollen.

Weeds in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surged in the fall of 2024. Storms removed ground cover, allowing weeds to quickly recolonize and grow in the moist conditions.

In Tampa, Florida, weed levels were sporadic in the fall of 2024, affected by three named storms. Both weeds and grass responded to the fluctuations and added moisture and recovery time between storms. The high tree pollen peak was not present in December 2024 because the cedar pollen season did not start until January 2025.

Pollen production in Poughkeepsie, New York, decreased in 2024, likely due to drought conditions in the Northeast, which reduced tree pollen output.

If the city you live in is ranked poorly, Jaffee offered some advice.

"Before you pack up your things and move, it's important to remember that there are many available and accessible options to help you find allergy relief no matter where you live," she said.

Here are some steps you can take to lessen allergy symptoms:

Keep pollen out of your home by removing shoes before entering, changing clothes after outdoor activities and showering before bed to prevent pollen from getting into your bedding.

Check pollen counts daily to plan outdoor activities on low pollen days or wear protective gear like sunglasses or hats if you need to be outside during higher levels.

Start taking allergy medicine about two weeks before pollen season begins. This helps ensure it's effective when peak pollen levels occur.

Jaffee mentioned that an allergy specialist can help with finding a treatment plan that works for your specific allergy situation.