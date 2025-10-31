New Yorkers who rely on SNAP still bracing for potential problems despite judge's order for emergency funding

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to release emergency SNAP funds just one day before benefits were set to stop.

The order gives the United States Department of Agriculture until Monday to detail how benefits will be paid out.

But while that ruling buys time, many New Yorkers say they're still bracing themselves, while organizations across the city are standing by in case help falls short.

Judge's order only buys time, city officials say

New Yorkers who rely on food stamps say they've been stretching their supplies, worried benefits would run out Saturday.

"I have a lot of rice and, you know, grain food. But as far as meat, yeah, that can be very expensive," one person said.

In New York City alone, nearly 1.8 million people rely on SNAP.

"We are in desperate need for our family," one woman at a food pantry in Harlem said in Spanish.

Late Friday, a judge ordered the federal government to tap into the $5 billion SNAP contingency fund to keep benefits flowing for now. But city officials say the decision only buys time as the government shutdown continues.

"Watching and waiting to see what the outcome of all of these lawsuits is going to be, but in the meantime, this city is not going to wait around while we wait for an answer," said Adrienne Lever, an executive director of the New York City Public Engagement Unit.

Lever says New Yorkers should still be prepared and sign up for programs to help offset costs.

"Programs like the Fair Fares program, which can cut your public transit costs in half. Programs like Rent Freeze, that help older New Yorkers and New Yorkers with disabilities freeze their rent," she said.

How NYC organizations are helping those in need

At St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights, Cathedral Community Cares operates a soup kitchen, pantry and community fridge, and with cuts looming, they're trying something new.

"Beginning on Sunday, we're going to have these $100 grocery store gift cards," said Winnie Varghese, dean of the cathedral of St. John the Divine.

When food budgets get stretched, families often cut back in other areas, and that's why the cathedral is also running a clothing closet.

Another group, Farmlink, redirects produce that would otherwise spoil to pantries.

"Have relationships with hundreds of farmers across the country. They know to pick up the phone and call us ... and we're gonna route it to the closest possible recipient," Farmlink CEO Eliza Blank said.

Some solutions are coming from AI. The group Artificial Intelligence for Resource Reallocation (AI-4R) tracks grocery prices in real time, alerting SNAP shoppers when items are closer to expiring and prices drop.

"Our AI technology is finding this to-be-wasted food and then matching it to the demand where people are in need," said Paul Breitenbach, CEO and founder of R4 Technologies.

New Yorkers say they're staying ready as the shutdown drags on.

"Just do what I do best. I stay prepared," one person said.