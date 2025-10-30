New York food pantries bracing for surge if SNAP benefits lapse

New York food pantries are bracing for a surge with nearly 3 million New Yorkers at risk of losing their SNAP benefits as soon as Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the state will not let people on food stamps go hungry due to the federal government shutdown, announcing $65 million in emergency funding in case the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program lapses.

Food pantries expecting holiday-level lines

In New York City alone, 1.8 million people rely on SNAP. If funding expires Nov. 1, pantries expect holiday-level lines to start forming outside.

New York Common Pantry in Manhattan is one of the city's busiest food sites, serving thousands of hungry people in need every week. Staff on East 109th Street said yesterday was their single busiest day ever, serving 585 families, including 80 first-time visitors, who came after finding out their benefits may expire in days.

Hochul's emergency state funding, meanwhile, includes $40 million for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program, which partners with more than 2,700 emergency food providers. It also sends $25 million to fund Nourish New York, which ships surplus farm products like milk, apples and cheese to food banks and pantries.

The governor also urged schools and after-school programs to send students home with extra food if their SNAP benefits get cut off.

Hochul urges Congress to extend SNAP benefits

The Trump administration previously said it will not tap into $5 billion in emergency funds to keep SNAP payments flowing. In response, New York and more than two dozen other states sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP, to force the release of the contingency funds.

"Clearly that means they don't care about 42 million Americans who'll be hungry now, even through Thanksgiving, possibly. Small business owners, farmers," Hochul said. "My message to Republicans in Washington: Get back to work, restore the health care premiums, turn the federal government back on and start feeding hungry Americans once again."

"This situation will have a significant impact"

The Legal Aid Society said Hochul's plan is a good start, but not enough. They're calling on the state to spend $650 million of its own money to fully cover November food stamps.

Mount Vernon's mayor this week also warned thousands in her city stand to lose access to food stamps if Congress fails to act.

"This situation will have a significant impact on families and their ability to be able to take care of themselves, feed their children," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said Monday.

Unused SNAP benefits from October will remain in recipients' accounts and can still be used with EBT cards if the program lapses.