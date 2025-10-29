If SNAP benefits lapse, the Bronx figures to be hardest hit of NYC's 5 boroughs

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps roughly 1.8 million New York City households make ends meet every single day.

If the government shutdown doesn't end soon, those benefits may lapse in just a few days. If that happens, the Bronx figures to be the hardest hit among the five boroughs.

New York is among the 25 states suing the Trump administration over the suspension of food stamp benefits amid the ongoing shutdown.

"We're proud to assist the office of the attorney general in joining 24 other states in suing the Trump administration, demanding the release of emergency funds so families can continue to put food on the table through this government shutdown," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Bronx communities rely heavily on SNAP

City Council data from 2024 shows about 20% of New York City residents receive SNAP. In the Bronx, more than 40% of people rely on it.

"Some of our communities in the Bronx have 50% of the community on SNAP," said Zac Hall, senior vice president of programs for Food Bank NYC.

As many as 40% of Bronx residents rely on SNAP benefits, City Council data says. CBS News New York

Hall added 1 in 3 Bronx children are food insecure, and that SNAP helps set them up for success during the day.

"Kids can come ready to learn, ready to do their best," Hall said.

And, he added, it creates a ripple effect.

"SNAP produces a multiplier effect in the local economy. Every dollar of SNAP produces about $1.54 of economic activity," Hall said.

Hall said more resources will be needed if SNAP ceases in November, adding everyone can pitch in by volunteering or donating.

The HopeLine's mission

The HopeLine is a nonprofit in the Bronx that helps about 400 families a week, offering food, diapers and SNAP.

"Because of this shutdown, you know, clients have been coming more frequently to ask about SNAP," program manager Charlene Moreira said.

Moreira said she feels comfortable the organization can meet the increased need for help if necessary.

The line for groceries in the Longwood section started growing before daybreak on Wednesday.

A woman named Martha, from Kingsbridge, said it was her first time in line. She added she wasn't there by choice but by necessity.

This is a shame," she said. "November, that's not going to be [good], so we have to come out and get something for our kids and the family members."

"The food is very expensive, so those SNAP benefits really benefit people," said Lisa McDermott, of Hunts Point.

McDermott and her husband said they are making adjustments just in case the benefits lapse.

"We're budgeting our money very carefully, and at the same time we're going to the food pantry, which is a blessing in itself," George McDermott said.

Devin Spann of Melrose said she has two little ones to care for at home.

"It's a really sad situation that's going on," Spann said. "I'm going to every pantry that I can possibly get to to make sure me and my babies, make sure we eat every night."