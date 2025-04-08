NYC to install e-bike charging stations on sidewalks in effort to reduce apartment fires

New York City officials announced Monday they will install e-bike battery charging stations on sidewalks in an effort to reduce apartment fires.

The New York City Department of Transportation said the move will prevent fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

New York City e-bike charging stations

The charging stations will be outside of buildings, in cabinets on the sidewalk. Property owners and tenants with a landlord approval can apply for them.

"As more and more New Yorkers turn to e-bikes as a safe, affordable and convenient way to get around, we need to do our part to ensure charging is safe and accessible," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "These rules help us continue the important work to expand access to safe e-bike charging options, and I encourage anyone who is interested to check out our new guide."

Monday's announcement expands on the city's six-month pilot program that was launched in 2024. As a part of that program, five charging stations were set up around New York City. In January, NYC DOT extended the free program at three other locations.

Dangers of lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion battery safety has been a top FDNY priority in recent years. In 2024, hundreds of businesses in New York City were inspected and/or ticketed.

A February 2024 Harlem apartment fire that claimed the life of Columbia grad Fazil Khan started with lithium-ion battery.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said the new charging cabinets could play a major role in keeping city residents safe.

"Structural fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have seen a troubling rise this year, and increasing access to safe, FDNY-approved charging cabinets is a vital step in reversing this trend," Tucker said. "We know that New Yorkers rely on e-micromobility devices to live and work throughout the five boroughs and this proactive measure will help ensure that innovation and safety go hand in hand."