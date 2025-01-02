New York City plans to expand sidewalk e-bike battery charging program

NYC property owners, tenants will be able to apply for e-bike battery charging stations

NYC property owners, tenants will be able to apply for e-bike battery charging stations

NYC property owners, tenants will be able to apply for e-bike battery charging stations

NEW YORK — New York City is looking to expand its program offering e-bike battery charging stations on city sidewalks. It's an effort to get lithium-ion batteries out of apartments and avoid fires.

Last year, the city Department of Transportation launched a six-month pilot program, setting up five charging stations around the city. Pre-registered delivery workers can use an app to open a charging station, swap their depleted battery for a fully charged battery, then head back out.

The free program has been extended at three locations – Cooper Square, Essex Market and Plaza de las Americas.

Starting Feb. 1, the DOT says property owners and tenants can apply to install the battery swapping and charging cabinets for battery storage in front of their buildings.

"This is outside of retail stores, outside of what we call community facilities, and outside residential buildings with five or more units," said Will Carry, DOT's assistant commissioner for policy.

The DOT is hoping to start installation this year.

The FDNY will review and approve each cabinet. Batteries used in these swapping systems are inspected, owned and digitally monitored by the companies providing them.

Efforts to stop unsafe lithium-ion battery charging practices

The city says low-quality batteries combined with unsafe charging practices lead to an increase in dangerous, and sometimes deadly, fires.

"A couple critical things we can do to improve the safety of these e-bikes is to ensure people are using UL-certified batteries, that they're charging those batteries outside their homes, and that they're storing those batteries outside their homes," Carry said.

At least five people died in lithium-ion battery fires in New York City in 2024.