NYC Pride March 2025 steps off Sunday. Map shows when & where it starts.

The New York City Pride March steps off this Sunday in Manhattan, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the history of the gay rights movement.

The annual march is expected to draw more than a million people for the largest Pride event in North America. It will feature 60 floats and over 75,000 marchers.

"This parade is more than just a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community, it is a symbol of our acceptance, it's a symbol of how our diversity in this city will always be protected," Mayor Eric Adams said Friday. "We will not allow any form of hate to get in the way of that celebration."

This year's theme honors the march's origins and the 1969 Stonewall Riots that started it all.

Here's everything to know about the start time, route and street closures around the area.

Where is NYC Pride 2025? See the route map

The 1.8 mile route travels down Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to Eighth Street, then heads west on Eighth Street to Greenwich Avenue.

It continues north on Greenwich Avenue for one block to Christopher Street, then west on Christopher Street to Seventh Avenue, where it travels north to 14th Street.

The Grand Stand will be located at the General William Jenkins Worth Monument, next to Madison Square Park.

When does NYC Pride 2025 start?

The Pride March begins at noon on Sunday, June 29. Rain showers are possible in the morning, but the second half of the day should be nice with highs in the 80s.

PrideFest, the event's annual street fair, also kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. Visitors can expect to find food vendors, entertainment and activities along Fourth Avenue from 14th Street to Eighth Street/Astor Place.

How long does NYC Pride 2025 last?

While there is no official end time, previous years have ranged from more than 12 hours in 2019 to over seven hours in 2022.

Last year, organizers said it would take marchers about 60 to 90 minutes to travel from formation to dispersal.

List of NYC Pride 2025 street closures

The NYPD says the full route will be closed to cross-town vehicle traffic starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pedestrians will only be able to cross at designated locations.

"Street closures and detours will make it difficult to drive or to park in the area, so we strongly urge everyone to take public transportation to the event," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Friday.

The following streets will be closed as early as 7 a.m. Sunday, at the discretion of police:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

There will be additional street closures for PrideFest:

4th Avenue between 13th Street and 10th Street

13th Street between 4th Avenue and Broadway

12th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

10th Street between 4th Avenue and Broadway

4th Avenue between 10th Street and 9th Street

10th & 11th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue

9th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

Cooper Square between 3rd Avenue and 8th Street

8th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

