Storm could impact busiest summer travel day at NYC airports. Check your flight status.

NEW YORK -- Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the summer travel season at area airports, but severe thunderstorms threaten to cause delays and cancelations.

New York City's three major airports -- John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport -- are reporting a handful of delays, which could get worse as the storms arrive this afternoon.

Check your flight status

Travelers are encouraged to check with their carriers for individual flight information.

Use the following links for local airports:

Construction at JFK Airport

JFK Airport is undergoing a $19 billion construction project to build two new international terminals, along with a new road network and transportation center.

CBS New York spoke with industry experts who said while there is never a good time for construction and road closures, the peak summer travel season might be the worst. The airport already expects to see 1 million more passengers this summer than last.

To help ease congestion and encourage people to use mass transit, AirTrain fares will be cut in half from Monday, July 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 2. Single rides at both the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations will cost just $4.25.

Visit construction.JFKAirport.com to learn more about the construction impacts.