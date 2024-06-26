What travelers should know about construction at JFK Airport ahead of anticipated record travel season

Travelers headed to JFK Airport this summer should expect to be impacted by construction

Travelers headed to JFK Airport this summer should expect to be impacted by construction

Travelers headed to JFK Airport this summer should expect to be impacted by construction

NEW YORK -- John F. Kennedy International Airport is expecting to see nearly 1 million more passengers this summer compared to 2023, all while a major construction project continues there.

Travelers tell CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan they are running out of patience dealing with confusion, but the Port Authority says two years from now, the pain will be worth it.

JFK Airport undergoing $19 billion redevelopment

JFK Airport is in the process of an unprecedented $19 billion transformation.

Two new international terminals are coming, along with a new roadway network and a new ground transportation center. The Port Authority says it will be life-changing.

"When we are done, this will be beyond a world class airport," JFK Airport General Manager Teresa Rizzuto said.

But until it's expected completion in 2026, travelers will have to pack their patience.

Several industry analysts tell CBS New York that while there's never a good time, peak summer travel is the worst time to embark on such a construction project.

"In order to have progress, there is certainly pain," Rizzuto said.

Travelers are encouraged to visit construction.JFKAirport.com to learn more about travel and construction impacts.

JFK Airport opens ride-share vehicle pickup lot to reduce Terminal 4 traffic

The airport has launched a free drop-off and pickup waiting lot for passengers at Lefferts Boulevard with free AirTrain service to terminals.

Travelers arriving at JFK who want to take a for-hire or ride-share vehicle from the airport will now meet their driver at a remote lot accessible by free shuttle bus. Shuttle buses to the pickup lot will leave Terminal 4 every one to two minutes. The lot will be open from noon until 2 a.m. each day.

Taxis will continue to be available for arriving passengers at all hours.

For-hire vehicle drivers taking departing passengers to the airport will continue to drop travelers off in front of Terminal 4.

Port Authority says the new lot is expected to divert as many as 13,000 vehicles from the front of Terminal 4 every day.

Parking at JFK Airport

Rebuilding means 3,500 fewer places to park, so passengers are urged to take mass transit, AirTrain or shuttle buses.

Port Authority is also adjusting parking fees at garages and lots closest to the terminals and long-term parking lots in an effort to get travelers to park in less expensive remote parking lots.

Those who do choose to drive to the airport are encouraged to pre-book a parking spot.

Travelers frustrated by ongoing construction

Anthony Stearns, from Connecticut, said he circled JFK construction and road closures for an hour and half to pick up his waiting wife and son.

"The signs and the constriction is horrible ... Everybody is just... it's like bumper cars," he said.

The Marreo family from Brooklyn said their car service driver got lost after being rerouted to their terminal.

Some did say, however, that once on the airport property, they noticed increased staffers who pointed them in the right direction.

"They're actually trying to help," one traveler said.

Port Authority says they are increasing staffing in multiple areas, from Port Authority police officers to taxi dispatchers and parking attendants.