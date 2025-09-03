NYC students head back to school, now with cellphone-free classrooms

The first day of school for New York City students is just hours away.

Several new schools will open tomorrow, and students will have to adjust to a new rule – a statewide ban on cellphones during school hours.

Bell-to-bell cellphone ban begins in NYC schools

Along with all the jitters that come with the first day of school, students will also have to get used to handing over their cellphones before going to class.

"They're going to go crazy about it, but hopefully, you know, kids are resilient so they're gonna get used to it, hopefully," soccer coach Segundo Paredes said.

Students will lose access to their personal electronic devices from bell to bell. That includes phones, smartwatches and tablets.

"You should be in class and focused on class," Hell's Kitchen resident Jesse Bilotta said.

Each school will implement its own policy on where and how they store phones, whether they're in lockers, cubbies or lockable pouches.

Should an emergency arise during the day, Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says they will make sure the child receives the message.

"We want to make sure that when a parent calls the school, someone picks up the phone, so make sure that we have all those communication systems in place," Aviles-Ramos said on Aug. 21.

The new ban is causing hesitation for some.

"You either have the parents who are worried about their children and whether or not they'll get proper care or if they'll be properly advised and told what to do during an emergency," Bronx resident Teandra Rogers said. "But then you also have students who abuse it and they're using their phones during the time when they should be learning."

The schools chancellor says over half of New York City public schools already have some restrictions in place. Although phones will be taken away, students will be able to make emergency calls when and if necessary.

7 new schools opening across NYC

There will even more changes for some. Seven new schools will open on Thursday.

The schools chancellor visited Queens Innovation Center on Wednesday, a day before thousands of high schoolers return to the six-story building featuring 94 classrooms, several science labs, a 550-seat auditorium, modern library, new gym and a full kitchen complex.

Four high schools will call the former COVID-19 testing site home.

"A new space where our students will learn, grow, and explore a world of opportunities and career pathways," Aviles-Ramos said.