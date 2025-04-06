NYC students tell schools chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos bullying and vaping are problems

What NYC students say are the biggest problems in school | The Point 4.6.25

After going on a city-wide listening tour, New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says bullying and vaping are common concerns among students.

Mayor Eric Adams made Aviles-Ramos the head of the city's public schools in September after the retirement of David Banks.

Bully and vaping concerns in NYC schools

During an appearance Sunday on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Aviles-Ramos said an anti-bullying campaign is part of her signature "family connectors" program.

"Our parents, our family connectors, are working with families to get them the resources they need and our young people are actually talking to other young people about the reasons for bullying. What happens when you're bullied? Why do you bully? What are the triggers? And then how can, using their own language, through social media and PSAs, how can they spread the message on why you shouldn't be bullying and what to do if you are bullied," she said.

Students will help create the campaign's messaging and resources.

"We know that, as adults, telling kids don't bully each other doesn't really work. But young people working together, we know that they get the message across, and there's impact," Aviles-Ramos said.

On another front, the schools chancellor said an anti-vaping campaign is also making its way through city schools.

"Bullying and vaping were two big concerns, and a lot of it came from the students, themselves," she said. "Some of the student-athletes were saying we see our peers vaping."

Cellphone ban in New York schools?

Should New York schools ban cellphones?

As Gov. Kathy Hochul pushes for a "bell-to-bell" ban on the devices, Aviles-Ramos says it's going to take a financial commitment from the state to make it work.

"We are absolutely hoping to get money from the state to do it," she said. "When I was a principal, I collected cellphones. But what I've said to the state, and I've been very clear on this, is happy to comply with a mandate but we need the funding."

Two schools in the Bronx have already implemented a cellphone ban -- and the students say they're benefiting. They tuck their devices into Yondr Pouches, magnetic bags that keep their phones out of sight and mind for the day.

Aviles-Ramos said a system like that could work city-wide because the phones remain handy in case of an emergency.

"When you've got 2,000, 3,000 cellphones that you have to get back to kids, it could be a little messy. So the magnetic pouches, that is our preferred method for schools, but that costs money. Those pouches are costly," she said.