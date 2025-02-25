NYC restaurants fret over backlog of outdoor dining applications as spring approaches

Many New York City restaurant owners say they haven't gotten approval for their outdoor dining plans, and spring is just around the corner.

Outdoor dining surged during the pandemic and, five years later, New Yorkers still love it. But there's a massive backlog in the application process.

The licenses are issued by the comptroller's office after they are reviewed by the Department of Transportation. Comptroller Brad Lander, who is also running for mayor, sounded the alarm about the backlog. He blames the DOT.

"Because this bill passed such a long time ago, DOT should have had the technology and the staffing in place to approve those 3,500 applications much faster. Really think this is a management issue," Lander said.

"As required by the law passed by the City Council... reviews are under way by community board, council members... and the comptroller," the DOT said in a statement.

"They want us to do this"

DOT officials said some of the restaurants that have applied and have cleared certain steps in the process will get conditional approval to open outdoor dining on April 1. Restaurant owners say, however, that those outdoor sheds cost tens of thousands of dollars, so building them without final approval is risky.

At Good Enough To Eat on the Upper West Side, owner Jeremy Wladis says he's still waiting for approval before construction can begin.

"I have faith. They want us to do this. I'm confident we'll have ours in time," Wladis said.

"So while some people are trying to be patient, they're also cognizant that they need to get their application approved, especially if they're doing roadway dining, to plan and pay and build their streatery," said Andrew Rigie of the New York City Hospitality Alliance.

Time is of the essence. The new outdoor dining season established by the city last year officially starts on April 1.