Thousands of NYC restaurant owners apply for outdoor dining shed permits. Here's how New Yorkers feel about the new long-term program.

NEW YORK – New York City restaurant owners have until Saturday to apply for permits to keep their outdoor dining sheds.

The structures will be subject to new regulations if approved by the city.

Business owners who want to keep them permanently have until the end of the day Saturday to re-apply for Dining Out NYC under the Department of Transportation. The application review process for roadway dining can take up to five months and for sidewalk dining, up to six months.

Within 30 days of approval or by November, they need to submit a plan to meet the DOT's new outdoor dining guidelines.

As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, DOT said they had received nearly 2,500 license applications.

Those who don't renew have to take their structures down or will be subject to fines.

New Yorkers divided on long-term outdoor dining program

Joshua Borenstein is renewing his application to keep sidewalk and roadway seating at each of his three businesses.

"There are times when it's valuable for the business. On a Sunday brunch, people wanna sit, you've got extra space," he said.

But there are times when it's an inconvenience. He said passersby sometimes leave trash on tables, and he's even removed some tables and chairs because of loiterers – both human and animal.

"In order for this to really thrive as a long-term program, the city's gotta get the pigeon and rat stuff under control," Borenstein said.

They've become part of the scenery in the city, especially over the past four years, still enjoyed by some diners.

"We stay inside so much during the winter that being out anytime you can is, to me, a better benefit than a little bit more room on the sidewalk," said diner Audrey Zybala.

Some New Yorkers ready to see the sheds go.

"We parked here all the time before. Now we circle the block for hours," Upper West Side resident Linda Miller said.

"As a biker, I'm wary on the bike paths when wait staff is going to and from. I wish there was a better solution to that," another Upper West Side resident said.