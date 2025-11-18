40% of NYC families can't afford weekly food costs, report says

A new report says more than 40% of New York City families can't afford weekly food costs, and one in three adults in New York City doesn't have enough money for food.

The Poverty Tracker Report released by charitable organization Robin Hood and Columbia University, which surveyed about 3,000 households across different demographics and incomes.

"Wages can't keep up with rising food prices"

"This is not just an instance of extreme economic deprivation, but rather working people that are gainfully employed and still finding their wages can't keep up with rising food prices," said Columbia University research analyst Ryan Vinh.

Researchers point to food costs in our area increasing by 33% over the last decade.

In response, Robin Hood is ramping up its efforts.

"We increased our funding to our 10 emergency food providers by 50%, so making sure those New Yorkers are able to provide millions of additional needs to families," Robin Hood CEO Richard Buery, Jr. said.

The report says more needs to be done, calling for policy action to prevent a further rise in food hardship. The report also encourages people to donate money and time to help those in need, particularly as the holidays approach.

"Prices are ridiculous"

One 67-year-old retired bus driver has turned to the West Side Campaign Against Hunger to put food on the table.

"Everything's expensive," she said. "Prices are ridiculous."

"Couple years back, everything was less expensive. But now, the way things are is, forget it. It's hard for everybody," Manhattan resident Gabriel Manon said.

Support like donated food makes a huge difference.

"It's very important, because I'm retired and whatever I get here when I come, it helps the monthly bills and everything," Manon said.

"We've never seen anything like this"

At one West Side Campaign Against Hunger distribution site alone, the daily average was 300-400 households served. This month, it spiked to upwards of 800.

"Even in the height, the early months of the pandemic when the need skyrocketed, we are just exponentially above those numbers of the pandemic. So we've never seen anything like this," West Side Campaign Against Hunger CEO and Executive Director Gregory Silverman said.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had the following statement:

"In the wealthiest city in the world, there's no excuse for nearly half of New Yorkers struggling to put food on the table. This new era for New York City will be marked by a city government that actually delivers excellent services for working people and makes life more affordable in the most expensive city in the country."

Read the report