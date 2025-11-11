End of government shutdown may not end SNAP worries for all New Yorkers, officials say

New York officials warn food stamps may still be in jeopardy for some even after the government shutdown ends.

Thousands of New Yorkers stand to lose their SNAP benefits in 2026.

Spending bill limits who qualifies for SNAP next year

Wednesday, the House is expected to vote on a measure to fund the government through January, which would extend SNAP funding for a full year.

New York City Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park warns, however, even after SNAP is restored, more than 200,000 New Yorkers still stand to lose their benefits in 2026 due to a spending bill which passed earlier this year, limiting who qualifies.

"It is quite significant. These apply to individuals 18 to 64 who do not have either a disability or a child under the age of 14 in their household," she said.

The city Department of Social Services is trying to help New Yorkers comply with the new SNAP rules and keep the benefits they are eligible for. For more information, visit NYC.gov/DSS.

New Yorkers should have SNAP funding by Thursday, officials say

New York City soup kitchens sounded the alarm on Day 42 of the government shutdown, which has left over 1 million New Yorkers who receive SNAP benefits in limbo.

"We are collectively witnessing double-digit spikes in guest visits," said Stephen Grimaldi, executive director of the New York Common Pantry.

Tuesday in New York, leaders of emergency food providers met to address how the ongoing crisis is affecting people.

"We're hearing parents skipping meals to feed their kids. I was talking to folks in school food who were saying they have no leftovers in their kitchens because parents are sending, making sure every kid is going to get their school meals," said Greg Silverman, CEO and executive director of the West Side Campaign Against Hunger and co-founder and executive director of the Roundtable.

The Supreme Court extended an order allowing the federal government to continue withholding SNAP payments during the shutdown, but Wasow Park said that will not affect New York recipients, as the state has already moved ahead to restore their payments.

"Everybody should have funding in hand by Thursday," she said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, in part, "We hope to see an end to this suffering soon, as the government reopens and SNAP is once again fully funded. In the meantime, any New Yorkers who have received their November SNAP benefits should not be afraid to use them."