SNAP uncertainty leaves Tri-State Area food pantries struggling to meet demand

Food pantries across the Tri-State Area struggled to meet newfound demand Saturday as the uncertainty of SNAP benefits sets in nationwide amid the government shutdown.

On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to pause making a full payment for the food assistance program, leaving the immediate future of SNAP benefits for millions of Americans in limbo.

Food banks, nonprofits see increased need in communities

It was a bustling Saturday for the food bank at Open Door Church of God in Christ in Brooklyn, a borough where about 20% of the residents rely on SNAP.

"I've never seen the line go around the block since COVID, and we're there now," church administrator Melissa Magal said. "People had food insecurity before SNAP benefits decreased, but now that SNAP benefits really have not hit their pockets, they're here now."

There were outstretched arms in Jersey City, New Jersey, as well.

The nonprofit Let's Share A Meal was working double-time to get hot plates out into the community, giving food to more than 10,000 people.

"With the recent federal budget cuts, SNAP has been affected heavily, and because of that, the community needs to step up and fill in the gap as much as we can," volunteer Jasmine Kaur said.

How state governments are addressing SNAP benefits

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she ordered state agencies to fully fund federal SNAP benefits for the month of November and that New Yorkers should expect to see the money on Sunday.

She addressed the turmoil in a social media video posted Saturday.

"In the state of New York, we'll continue fighting for all those, those families and seniors and veterans and farmers and all those who rely on these essential programs," she said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also announced Saturday that state agencies funded the missing portion of the program to provide full SNAP benefits for November and card users should have the money reflected in their accounts.

New Jersey also moved swiftly to use state funding to replenish SNAP benefits for residents. We are waiting to see how and if the recent back-and-forth in the courts will impact the state's attempts to circumvent the shutdown and lack of funding.