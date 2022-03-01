Some raise concerns about vaccination rates as NYC considers ending school mask policy

NEW YORK -- New York City may end its mask policy in schools as early as next week.

Connecticut lifted its statewide school mask mandate Monday, New York State is ending its tomorrow, and New Jersey will follow suit on March 7.

However, some city parents are concerned not enough children are vaccinated.

"I'm very upset about it, because my daughter has an underlying condition," parent Karen John told CBS2's John Dias.

The most recent report shows a little more than 51% of students are fully vaccinated. But the numbers vary drastically citywide.

For example, the Clinton School but Union Square is at 88%, but at P.S. 15 in the East Village, only 29% of students over 5 are vaccinated.

Web Extra: When and where you still need a mask

Mayor Eric Adams says the city will look at the COVID rates at the end of the week and make a decision on masks Friday. If lifted, it would happen next Monday.

"Kids can still bring it home, and I have elderly parents, they can get sick," parent Tiara Tang said.

"Great, I love it. It's about time," said parent Tabbitha Ruiz. "I feel like these kids are just suffering having that on their face."

COVID VACCINE

People still need to wear masks on mass transit, in hospitals, doctor's offices, nursing homes and senior centers. It's also up to individual businesses.

Also Monday, the city is expected to say goodbye to its Key to NYC vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment.

Regardless of what the mayor decides, the Broadway League says it will update its guidance in April.

"Most people I know are vaccinated plus the booster, so I'm fine with it," Hell's Kitchen resident Steve Sertell said.

"To completely drop it is a little bit of an odd choice to me. I wouldn't do that if I were him," said resident Krystal Grant.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Adams says he will not be relaxing vaccine mandates for workers.

"We are here right now opening our city because of vaccine mandates. We can't close down again, I can't have my city close down again," he said.

In another sign of progress, more and more people are making their return to the office.

"Our projections are that by the end of March, 50% of people will be back in the office working on the average workday," Kathryn Wylde, of Partnership for New York City, told CBS2.

Later Tuesday, the city's Independent Budget Office will release a report on how COVID impacted retention rates at public schools.