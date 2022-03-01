Experts say end of some mask and vaccine mandates in New York City does not mean the pandemic is over

Experts say end of mandates in NYC does not signal end of pandemic

NEW YORK -- The end of some mask mandates and the possible lifting of proof-of-vaccine requirements is generating a mixed response.

Experts predict a large number of office workers will be back at their desks within a month, but others warn that it does not mean that we're done with COVID-19.

Here's the latest on masks in schools:

New York state will end its mask mandate for public schools on Wednesday. The Archdiocese of New York is expected to do the same for Catholic schools. Mayor Eric Adams says he plans to lift indoor mask mandates at public schools next week.

As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, there are still places where face coverings will be required.

You're still going to have to wear a mask to take mass transit. The close quarters on subways, buses, trains and planes will require face coverings, as will hospitals, doctors' offices, nursing homes and senior centers.

But there are many who see the beginning of the end to the pandemic -- the so-called "endemic" -- in Adams' willingness to eliminate the Key to NYC Pass next week as long as the numbers don't spike again.

That would mean that patrons of bars, restaurants, theaters, and other public venues will no longer have to show their vaccine cards at the door. However, the mayor is not relaxing vaccine mandates, themselves, which will disappoint Nets basketball fans who want Kyrie Irving to be able to play here.

"We are here right now opening our city because of vaccine mandates. We can't close down again. I can't let my city close down again," Adams said.

Eliminating the Key to NYC Pass for indoor dining will be a welcome change, but Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said, "I wouldn't be surprised if some businesses want to voluntarily keep it in place."

And even though rules for Broadway won't be updated until April 1, some people say they'll still mask up.

"I would feel way more comfortable if everyone was still masked. It's not that large of a sacrifice," Upper West Side resident Morgan Steward said.

"Whatever's going to make us safe. I want us to be safe," said Sean Paul of Harlem.

"I would definitely wear a mask," added Glenn Jordan of Dublin, Ireland.

But the best news for our return to normalcy is new predictions that people will now be coming back to the offices, which is so important to the rebirth of the city's economy.

"Our projections are that by the end of March 50% of the people will be back in the office working on the average weekday," said Kathryn Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York City.

She also predicts that by Labor Day everyone could be back to work, but that will depend on Adams.

"What we've said to the mayor is the employers are with you. They want their people back. You have to convince the employees that it is safe to come back from a health standpoint and from a personal security standpoint," Wylde said.

The mayor's blueprint for public safety is still a work in progress.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine warns that the removal of vaccine screening does not mean the pandemic is over. He says New York City is still seeing an average of 1,000 new cases a day and that future waves are likely.