COVID mandate changes: When and where you still need a mask and more

NEW YORK -- Tri-State officials are making major changes to mask mandates and other COVID restrictions as the numbers continue to improve.

So when and where do you still need to wear a mask?

Here are some important dates in our area:

Feb. 28 - Connecticut lifts statewide school mask mandate, leaving it up to individual districts to decide

March 2 - New York State follows suit for schools, along with the Archdiocese of New York

March 4 - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will announce whether the city will lift its Key to NYC vaccine requirement for indoor dining, entertainment and fitness. As of now, he's expected to end the mandate on March 7.

March 7 - New Jersey lifts statewide school mask mandate

Under federal rules, masks are still mandatory on mass transit, including planes, trains and buses, until at least March 18. They may also be required in congregate settings, like hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and shelters.

