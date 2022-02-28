Watch CBS News

COVID mandate changes: When and where you still need a mask and more

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New York lifting statewide school mask mandate Wednesday 02:32

NEW YORK -- Tri-State officials are making major changes to mask mandates and other COVID restrictions as the numbers continue to improve.

So when and where do you still need to wear a mask? 

Here are some important dates in our area:

Feb. 28 - Connecticut lifts statewide school mask mandate, leaving it up to individual districts to decide

March 2 - New York State follows suit for schools, along with the Archdiocese of New York

March 4 - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will announce whether the city will lift its Key to NYC vaccine requirement for indoor dining, entertainment and fitness. As of now, he's expected to end the mandate on March 7.

March 7 - New Jersey lifts statewide school mask mandate

Under federal rules, masks are still mandatory on mass transit, including planes, trains and buses, until at least March 18. They may also be required in congregate settings, like hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and shelters.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

