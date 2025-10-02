New York state enacts outdoor burn ban until Oct. 15. Here are types of fires that are still permitted.

All of New York state is under a burn ban until at least the middle of October, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday.

While the conditions outside have been beautiful of late, it's no secret the New York City area and the suburbs have been in need of rain. As a result, the state is taking action to prevent wildfires and to conserve water. The ban will be in effect until Oct. 15 and then the situation will be reevaluated, the governor said.

"The ongoing nice weather is great for watching fall foliage or gathering with friends, but it also presents a higher risk for fires that put homes, businesses and our brave first responders at risk," Hochul said. "Many regions are already in a drought watch or warning due to the dry conditions, and with the fire risk rising in some parts of the state, it is important to keep everyone safe by implementing this temporary burn ban."

Types of fires that fall under the ban

The directive prohibits the burning of brush and debris outside, as well as campfires and open fires used for cooking. The governor said backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, as well as small, contained cooking fires, are permitted.

"New York State is fortunate to have some of the most qualified wildland firefighters in the country protecting our forests and communities," state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. "New Yorkers can help keep them and our resources safe by working to prevent fires in the first place. We fully support Gov. Hochul's decision to ban outdoor fires until conditions return to safer levels and continue to encourage New Yorkers to help conserve water so that we have an abundant supply for firefighting and other essential uses."

While parts of upstate New York are at greater risk of wildfires, New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley remain in "Moderate" danger, meaning fires can start from most accidental causes, officials said, adding, gusty winds and dry conditions could quickly cause a fire to spread.

Officials said Forest Rangers have responded to more than five dozen wildfires across the state since the start of August.