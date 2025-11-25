New app tracks NYC noise in bid to better target enforcement

If you think New York City is too loud, you're not alone. Noise complaints top the list of complaints to 311 citywide, officials said.

City officials have now put the power to track noise into the hands of the people, in order to help lower the volume across the five boroughs.

App will help DEP target its enforcement efforts

The new NYC Noise app from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection enables users to record decibel levels, as well as classify the types of noise they're hearing, be it construction, traffic, music or more.

The data users record is shared with the DEP, who will use it to compile a citywide noise map, showing the average and maximum decibel levels across the city.

Altogether, the DEP says it will then target noise hotspots for enforcement.

"One of the most common quality-of-life issues New Yorkers face"

"Noise is one of the most common quality-of-life issues New Yorkers face, and this new tool will help us better understand when and where those disturbances occur," DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said.

Aggarwala said the app "will help our inspectors target enforcement more precisely while empowering the public to participate in creating a quieter city."

Officials said the lack of precise data on decibel levels and timing of noise complaints makes enforcement more difficult. The app, they believe, will change that. Officials said the actual sounds themselves won't be recorded, just the decibel level and noise type. By gathering data on volume, timing and type of noise, the DEP will be better able to target their enforcement actions. They use as an example jackhammering at a certain location between 8 a.m.-10 a.m., which could lead to DEP inspectors showing up at that time.

The following noise types are listed on the app:

Alarms

Construction

Animals

HVAC/fans

Music

Sirens

Traffic

Horns

You can download the app for Apple products here or for Android devices here.