Noise cameras coming to Upper West Side, with big fines for offenders

NEW YORK -- The Upper West Side of Manhattan is getting its first two noise cameras following tens of thousands of noise complaints just this year, alone. The cameras will target car and truck noise specifically and hefty fines will be the consequence.

"As with any city, there's urban noise," Linda Longmire said.

And some living on the Upper West Side have had enough of it.

"Whatever noise, it echoes," Linda Marie said.

In addition to all the honking and the sirens, the biggest culprits, city officials say, are those illegally modified car mufflers.

Nearly 25,000 various noise complaints have been called into 311 just on the Upper West Side this year.

"I have to deal with most of the 25,000. It needs to be addressed," City Councilwoman Gail Brewer said.

Brewer said her district, the second densest in the city, is now getting its first two noise cameras.

"People want to live in the city, so there will noise. But it doesn't have to be excessive," Brewer said.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection says the camera is paired with a sound meter and activates when the meter detects noise of at least 85 decibels from a source of at least 50 feet away. The camera then captures the license plates and the driver gets a ticket.

"I think that's a wonderful idea, considering there is an already noisy street to begin with," resident Evelynn Gross said.

The fines are hefty. The DEP says the penalty for a first offense is $800, a second offense is $1,700, and anything after that is $2,500.

"We need quiet. The city is getting more and more hectic. I'm all for regulation," Longmire said.

And while there are so many sources of sources of noise, including construction nose, motorcycles, general honking, helicopters, and ambulances, tackling one sound at a time is the mission.

"I like a complaining neighborhood because that means people are being responsible," Longmire said.

The DEP said the noise cameras were part of a 2021 pilot program and the agency continues to receive dozens of requests for additional cameras from community leaders around all five boroughs. Councilwoman Brewer said two noise cameras is a great start to providing some peace.