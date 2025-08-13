Isolated, severe thunderstorms may bring NYC area downpours, localized flooding

It's a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday due to the threat of isolated, severe thunderstorms.

It'll be warm and muggy Wednesday morning, with highs expected to rise to 89 degrees.

The morning warmth will give way to a hot and sticky with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing north and west, and gradually working their way toward New York City for the evening commute.

Downpours could lead to localized flooding, and there may be locally damaging winds. With all the humidity, it will feel like the low-to-mid 90s.

The activity will wind down through the evening, with just a leftover shower here or there overnight.

Thursday is shaping up to be another hot and humid day with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday's looking a bit better. It'll be mostly sunny and warm, but still humid. The highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Erin forecast: How will it impact NYC?

Tropical Storm Erin is projected to become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season by Thursday night, and a major hurricane by this weekend. Fortunately, there's no imminent threat to the U.S. mainland, but it will need to be monitored through next week.