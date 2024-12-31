How to watch New Year's Eve 2025 live from Times Square

NEW YORK -- The countdown is on for the New Year's Eve 2025 ball drop tonight in Times Square.

Here's everything to know about how to watch live from around the world.

New Year's Eve ball drop live stream

A Times Square Alliance live feed is scheduled to go live at 6 p.m. from the Crossroads of the World, and it will stay up as the clock strikes midnight. You can watch the feed in the video player embedded above.

Also follow live updates from our reporters on CBS News New York. Lonnie Quinn will be in Times Square as part of "Nashville's Big Bash" on CBS at 8 p.m., and our stream will have live shots from the ball drop countdown starting at 10:30 p.m. after an early edition of our late night news.

When and where to watch the ball drop in Times Square

The show officially starts at 6 p.m. when the lights on the ball are flipped on and it's hoisted into place atop One Times Square. The evening will feature live performances from Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Mark Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, TLC and more.

At 11:59 p.m., the 60-second countdown begins and the confetti starts to fly. At the stroke of midnight, the lights on the ball are flipped off, and the "2025" numerals come to life.

The show wraps up at 12:15 a.m., when the cleanup effort begins. Sanitation crews will be standing by to remove more than 1 ton of confetti.

Spectators usually start gathering in the early afternoon, before the viewing areas open at 3 p.m. Entry is first-come, first-served at checkpoints located at 49th, 52nd and 56th streets on Sixth and Eighth avenues. There is no re-entry.

Organizers say the best views are along Broadway from 43rd to 50th streets, and along Seventh Avenue as far north as 59th Street. Here's our full guide for what to know about getting around the city.