Woman injured, man killed in separate shootings across New York City on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A day that began with a student march in Brooklyn against gun violence ended with several shootings across the boroughs.

Investigators scoured Nostrand Avenue and Kosciuszko Street in Brooklyn, where police say a 51-year-old woman was shot in the arm Friday.

"She said, 'I got shot,' and at first, she didn't notice, I guess, and then she noticed, 'Oh, I'm bleeding, I got shot,'" one witness said.

Witnesses say around 4 p.m., a group of teenagers had been fighting on the corner, then suddenly a single round rang out.

"Thirty seconds, everything, fighting, then pow and everybody runs," the witness said.

"The lady is doing like this, the elbow hurts and she runs away over there," said Sumi Karki, who was working at the salon on the corner.

She says she rushed to lock the doors.

"It was like, we are afraid, you know," she said. "Her blood is, like, little bit on the floor."

It happened just blocks away from where students walked out of class Friday, marching for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The group was wearing orange, a color associated with the day since it was launched in 2015.

A few hours later in the Bronx, police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in the Allerton section around 6 p.m. Investigators believe that victim was targeted.

The latest NYPD data shows shootings are down 25% citywide so far this year compared to last.

Police have not made any arrests in either the Bronx or Brooklyn shootings and ask anyone with information to call the NYPD.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

